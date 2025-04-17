ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.52, but opened at $12.21. ADS-TEC Energy shares last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 6,423 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Capital raised ADS-TEC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get ADS-TEC Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 1,521.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 11,067,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,428 shares in the last quarter. Robert Bosch GmbH purchased a new position in ADS-TEC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,273,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 1,420.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 67,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 63,411 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

About ADS-TEC Energy

(Get Free Report)

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.