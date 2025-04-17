Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,178 ($42.06) and last traded at GBX 3,174.80 ($42.02), with a volume of 1297136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,130 ($41.43).

Admiral Group Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 7.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,922.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,739.62.

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 216.60 ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter. Admiral Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 38.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Admiral Group plc will post 161.0199297 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Admiral Group Increases Dividend

About Admiral Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 121 ($1.60) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $71.00. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

Admiral Group plc is an established financial services provider offering motor, household, travel and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products, trading in five countries, namely the UK, France, Italy, Spain and the US. Founded in 1993, Admiral has grown to become an established multinational and multi-product insurer and is proud to be Wales’ only FTSE 100 Company.

