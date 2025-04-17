Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) to Issue Dividend of $0.32

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.3169 per share by the business services provider on Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th.

Adecco Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.19. Adecco Group has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $20.21.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adecco Group will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AHEXY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

