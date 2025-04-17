Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.12 and last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 756654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.39.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACHC shares. Barclays lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,734,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,283,000 after purchasing an additional 76,490 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 257.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,230,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,045,000 after buying an additional 4,489,681 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,182,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,189,000 after acquiring an additional 486,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,126,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,258,000 after acquiring an additional 454,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $76,339,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

