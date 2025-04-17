723,414 Shares in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 723,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,861,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 23.11% of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Entrewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,476,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 376.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TBUX opened at $49.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $394.64 million, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.03. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.72.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.1915 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less.

