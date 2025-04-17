7,000 Shares in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Acquired by Arrow Capital Pty Ltd

Arrow Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000. Duolingo makes up about 2.1% of Arrow Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Duolingo by 5,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 1,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Duolingo by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $326.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 178.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.05 and a 1-year high of $441.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $335.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DUOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Duolingo from $410.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Duolingo from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.92.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.12, for a total value of $898,087.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,946.08. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total value of $3,339,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $24,044.40. This trade represents a 99.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,868 shares of company stock worth $29,474,420 in the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

