3,136 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by MSH Capital Advisors LLC

MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,136 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,519 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,420,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Melius Research set a $204.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $156.73 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $196.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.91. The company has a market cap of $117.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

