22,594 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $104.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $450.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.00 and a 200-day moving average of $112.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

