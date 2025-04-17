17,208 Shares in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Acquired by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 135,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 12,205 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Barclays by 4.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Barclays by 981.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 277,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 251,613 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE BCS opened at $14.57 on Thursday. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.2737 dividend. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Barclays

Barclays Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.