158,999 Shares in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 158,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Onestream as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onestream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Onestream by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Onestream by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 205,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 92,862 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onestream during the 4th quarter valued at $1,541,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Onestream by 1,368.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 380,400 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OS. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Onestream from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Onestream from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Onestream in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Onestream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Onestream from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.47.

In other Onestream news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Kinzer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $811,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of Onestream stock opened at $19.41 on Thursday. Onestream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.45.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Onestream, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

