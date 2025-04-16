ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Posts Earnings Results

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.60% and a negative net margin of 26.48%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CNET opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

