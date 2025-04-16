Zacks Research Has Bearish Outlook for AGIO FY2025 Earnings

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($7.56) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($7.55). The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.85) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.95) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($1.52) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($5.36) EPS.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1,845.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AGIO opened at $27.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.98. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.42 and a 12-month high of $62.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,331,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,586,000 after buying an additional 216,484 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 283.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 33,546 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,045,000 after purchasing an additional 85,339 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $194,172.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,798. This trade represents a 4.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

