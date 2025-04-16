Zacks Investment Management Has $68.52 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Zacks Investment Management cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,502 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $68,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53,507.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 43,341 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,554.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,817.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,037,000 after acquiring an additional 299,854 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $97.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.23 and its 200-day moving average is $98.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

