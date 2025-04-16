Zacks Investment Management Has $35.67 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,079 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.06% of Republic Services worth $35,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 11.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 675,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,598,000 after purchasing an additional 66,842 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.2% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 38,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 25.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.13.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG opened at $244.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.92 and a 52-week high of $249.73. The company has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.29.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,931.20. This represents a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

