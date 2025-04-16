Zacks Investment Management Buys 193,038 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 403.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,038 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $44,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $177.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.19 and a fifty-two week high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

