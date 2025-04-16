Yunhong Green CTI (NASDAQ:YHGJ) Posts Earnings Results

Yunhong Green CTI (NASDAQ:YHGJ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Yunhong Green CTI had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a negative net margin of 9.15%.
Yunhong Green CTI Stock Performance
YHGJ opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Yunhong Green CTI has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73.
