Yunhong Green CTI (NASDAQ:YHGJ) Posts Earnings Results

Yunhong Green CTI (NASDAQ:YHGJ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Yunhong Green CTI had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a negative net margin of 9.15%.

Yunhong Green CTI Stock Performance

YHGJ opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Yunhong Green CTI has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73.

About Yunhong Green CTI

Further Reading

Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.

