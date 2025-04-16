Yoav Landman Sells 20,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,436,901 shares in the company, valued at $196,003,635.45. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 6th, Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $711,200.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Yoav Landman sold 24,652 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $922,724.36.

On Monday, February 10th, Yoav Landman sold 100 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,700.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $542,850.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Yoav Landman sold 15,889 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $574,387.35.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Yoav Landman sold 4,111 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $148,283.77.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.31. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.03 and a beta of 0.98.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.28). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $116.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on JFrog from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,878,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at $30,554,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of JFrog by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,996,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,703,000 after acquiring an additional 965,912 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in JFrog by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,446,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,000 after acquiring an additional 797,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth about $21,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

