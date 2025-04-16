XTX Topco Ltd Sells 13,703 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,703 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 411,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,395,000 after acquiring an additional 854,543 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 113,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,632,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 63,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien stock opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 159.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Nutrien from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BNP Paribas raised Nutrien to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.53.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

