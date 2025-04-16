XTX Topco Ltd Invests $1.13 Million in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,985,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,146,195,000 after buying an additional 1,377,134 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,254,000 after acquiring an additional 343,261 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $735,398,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,529,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,396,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $590,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,203 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $51.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.92.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.15.

Insider Activity

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,098,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,204.30. This represents a 33.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 43,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,897,357.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,331,655.04. This represents a 15.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,905 shares of company stock valued at $13,609,283. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

