XTX Topco Ltd Invests $1.04 Million in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,127 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFIV has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on F5 from $304.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $310.00 to $269.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.78.

F5 Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $263.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.47. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.01 and a 12 month high of $313.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.37, for a total value of $344,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,446,454.39. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.33, for a total transaction of $1,188,320.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,915,557.12. This trade represents a 13.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,232 shares of company stock worth $5,310,131 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About F5

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.