Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Insider Buys £8,413.30 in Stock

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) insider Andrew S. Broderick purchased 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,414 ($18.71) per share, with a total value of £8,413.30 ($11,134.60).
Wizz Air Stock Down 0.3 %
WIZZ opened at GBX 1,469 ($19.44) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,582.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,575.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,432.98. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a one year low of GBX 1,135 ($15.02) and a one year high of GBX 2,548 ($33.72). The company has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.28.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,300 ($30.44) to GBX 2,400 ($31.76) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th.
About Wizz Air
Wizz Air, one of the most sustainable European airlines, operates a fleet of over 220 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million passengers in the financial year ending 31 March 2024.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wizz Air
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Were More Good Than Bad—Time to Buy?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- The 2 Worst Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD: Buy, Sell, or Avoid?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Disney: How the Fubo Sports Deal Became a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.