Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Down 9.9% – What’s Next?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) was down 9.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). Approximately 129,915,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 265% from the average daily volume of 35,640,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Trading Down 8.5 %
The company has a market cap of £713,361.93, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.27.
About Wishbone Gold
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
