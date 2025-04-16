What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for LLY Q1 Earnings?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report issued on Thursday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.22. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $23.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and Company’s Q2 2026 earnings at $7.32 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $8.23 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $9.44 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $31.28 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $7.87 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $39.21 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,146.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $973.00 to $928.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,012.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $756.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $832.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $821.54.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

