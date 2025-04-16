What is William Blair’s Estimate for Neogen FY2025 Earnings?

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Neogen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 10th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Neogen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Neogen from $13.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $4.95 on Monday. Neogen has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Neogen had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Neogen news, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 23,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $254,076.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,878.92. This trade represents a 9.36 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Patrick Moylan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,700. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 47,835 shares of company stock valued at $469,204 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at $952,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 74,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,037,000 after purchasing an additional 315,554 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 430,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 104,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Neogen by 19.1% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

