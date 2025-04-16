What is Scotiabank’s Estimate for TSE:EDV FY2025 Earnings?

Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Endeavour Mining in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 13th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Mining’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EDV. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. CIBC cut Endeavour Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Endeavour Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Endeavour Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.00.

Endeavour Mining Stock Up 3.2 %

EDV stock opened at C$38.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.99. The stock has a market cap of C$6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 0.92. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$25.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.96.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is presently -56.07%.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining PLC is a gold producer in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso. It holds a portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

Featured Stories

