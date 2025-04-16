What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for Evolus FY2025 Earnings?

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Evolus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 10th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.23). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evolus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share.

EOLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Evolus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $10.23 on Monday. Evolus has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25. The company has a market cap of $650.50 million, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, insider Rui Avelar sold 27,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $370,007.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 362,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,312.42. This trade represents a 7.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $77,512.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 508,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,875.60. The trade was a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,575 shares of company stock worth $794,369 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Evolus by 17,440.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

