WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Given Not Rated Rating at Shore Capital

WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.18) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Get WH Smith alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WH Smith

WH Smith Trading Down 0.9 %

LON:SMWH traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 941.50 ($12.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,768. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,084.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,208.31. WH Smith has a 1 year low of GBX 872.50 ($11.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,499 ($19.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.85.

WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported GBX 23.40 ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. WH Smith had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Research analysts expect that WH Smith will post 100.9372747 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WH Smith

(Get Free Report)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.