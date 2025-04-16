WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Given Not Rated Rating at Shore Capital

WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.18) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Friday, February 28th.
WH Smith Trading Down 0.9 %
WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported GBX 23.40 ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. WH Smith had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Research analysts expect that WH Smith will post 100.9372747 EPS for the current fiscal year.
WH Smith
WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.
