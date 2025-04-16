Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WEG Stock Performance

WEGZY stock opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. WEG has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $10.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98.

WEG Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0142 per share. This is an increase from WEG’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. WEG’s payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

About WEG

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

