Wasatch Advisors LP Purchases 1,136,245 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,482,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136,245 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 12.43% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $53,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after buying an additional 171,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 99,802 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 385,099 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 932,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 220,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 602,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 241,512 shares during the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $3.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

