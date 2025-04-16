Wasatch Advisors LP Purchases 1,136,245 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,482,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136,245 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 12.43% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $53,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after buying an additional 171,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 99,802 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 385,099 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 932,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 220,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 602,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 241,512 shares during the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Esperion Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $3.94.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion Therapeutics Profile
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Esperion Therapeutics
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Why Uber’s Stock Could Soar on AV Growth and Tariff Resilience
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.