Wasatch Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Wasatch Advisors LP reduced its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 175,476 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 0.62% of Allison Transmission worth $58,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALSN. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 0.5 %

ALSN stock opened at $88.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.95. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.49 and a twelve month high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 47.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Allison Transmission declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $437,325.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,075.60. This trade represents a 24.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $170,450.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,938.04. This represents a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

