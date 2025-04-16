Wasatch Advisors LP Has $65.03 Million Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,211,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,204 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 2.17% of JFrog worth $65,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in JFrog by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FROG. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,775 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $652,875.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,866,809 shares in the company, valued at $178,757,894.57. This trade represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $75,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,895. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 429,104 shares of company stock worth $15,084,429. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average is $32.31. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.03 and a beta of 0.98.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.28). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $116.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Profile

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.