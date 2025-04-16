Wasatch Advisors LP Has $62.27 Million Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Wasatch Advisors LP trimmed its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,106,892 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 180,695 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 0.89% of Matador Resources worth $62,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Matador Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,188 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Matador Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

Matador Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE MTDR opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.01. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $67.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.74.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.10 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.51%.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, insider Van H. Singleton II bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.21 per share, for a total transaction of $106,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 289,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,384,873.35. This represents a 0.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul W. Harvey purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.20 per share, with a total value of $33,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,018.40. The trade was a 2.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 21,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,769. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.