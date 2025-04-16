Wasatch Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64,373 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 4.41% of Standex International worth $98,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SXI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Standex International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,296,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at $8,080,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Standex International by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,965,000 after acquiring an additional 31,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,849,000 after purchasing an additional 23,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Standex International

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $390,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,847.84. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SXI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Standex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.33.

Standex International Trading Down 2.3 %

SXI opened at $139.61 on Wednesday. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $130.05 and a 12-month high of $212.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.44.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

