Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Short Interest Update

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the March 15th total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wabash National Stock Up 8.7 %

NYSE:WNC traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.97. 686,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,658. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $421.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Wabash National had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently -4.91%.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WNC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,688,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,468,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,157,000 after buying an additional 269,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,341,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth $2,828,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at $2,827,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.