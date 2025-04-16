Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:IAE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.79. 28,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,211. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

