Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Up 5,250.0% in March

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 5,250.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 213,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vonovia Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VONOY opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40. Vonovia has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $18.73.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

