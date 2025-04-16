Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Purchases £151.58 in Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Tim Lawlor acquired 26 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 583 ($7.72) per share, with a total value of £151.58 ($200.61).

On Thursday, March 27th, Tim Lawlor sold 2,234 shares of Vistry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.85), for a total transaction of £13,247.62 ($17,532.58).

On Monday, March 17th, Tim Lawlor acquired 24 shares of Vistry Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 613 ($8.11) per share, for a total transaction of £147.12 ($194.71).

On Thursday, January 16th, Tim Lawlor bought 26 shares of Vistry Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 590 ($7.81) per share, for a total transaction of £153.40 ($203.02).

VTY stock traded up GBX 11.20 ($0.15) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 591.60 ($7.83). 1,149,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,559,120. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 594.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 689.47. Vistry Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 486.70 ($6.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,436 ($19.00). The stock has a market cap of £1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Vistry Group last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 55.90 ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. Vistry Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 7.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vistry Group PLC will post 108.4606345 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VTY shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 750 ($9.93) to GBX 650 ($8.60) and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 475 ($6.29) to GBX 500 ($6.62) and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Vistry Group is one of the UK’s leading homebuilders with a top tier housebuilder and leading Partnerships business. Our purpose is to develop sustainable new homes and communities across all sectors of the housing market through our leading brands, Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, Vistry Partnerships and Drew Smith.

Our housebuilding division operates across 13 business units, each with a regional office, which are developing hundreds of sites across England.

