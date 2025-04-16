Ventum Cap Mkts Issues Optimistic Forecast for EXK Earnings

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) – Investment analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts lifted their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 10th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.90 million. Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 13.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 282,520 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 235,043 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 30,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 485,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

