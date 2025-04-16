Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $33,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Passumpsic Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $547,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 145.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,765,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK stock opened at $238.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.30. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $304.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.