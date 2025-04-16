Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $525.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $569.59 and a 200 day moving average of $600.75. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $648.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.7294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

