Utility Stocks To Follow Today – April 13th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Ford Motor, Eaton, AutoZone, CRH, and Exelon are the seven Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential services such as electricity, water, and natural gas. These stocks are often considered stable investments with reliable dividends, attracting income-focused investors and serving as defensive plays during market downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.96. The company had a trading volume of 128,603,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,877,966. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $810.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.09.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $8.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $523.95. 6,222,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,070,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $395.66 and a 12-month high of $539.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $475.83.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.33. 145,973,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,081,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of ETN traded up $6.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $277.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,833,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,567. Eaton has a 12 month low of $231.85 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.22.

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

NYSE:AZO traded up $40.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,656.09. 144,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,434. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,556.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,325.86. The firm has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.54. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,728.97 and a one year high of $3,916.81.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,355,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,628,707. CRH has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $110.97. The company has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.24.

Exelon (EXC)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

EXC traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.00. 9,451,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,166,099. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Exelon has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.59.

