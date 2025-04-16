US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,685,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the previous session’s volume of 1,473,033 shares.The stock last traded at $49.92 and had previously closed at $49.92.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.93.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Institutional Trading of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF
About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF
The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.
