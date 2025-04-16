US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,685,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the previous session’s volume of 1,473,033 shares.The stock last traded at $49.92 and had previously closed at $49.92.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.93.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBIL. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $656,000. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 308,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35,626 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC grew its stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

