Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Downgraded by Baird R W to “Hold”

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.92.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 2.0 %

Universal Health Services stock opened at $175.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $152.69 and a one year high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $179,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,230.56. This represents a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 13.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,227,000 after acquiring an additional 22,369 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth $2,194,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth approximately $21,557,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

