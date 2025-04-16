United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $388.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.71, for a total value of $3,707,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,319.67. The trade was a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.55, for a total transaction of $1,138,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,962.50. This trade represents a 69.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,500 shares of company stock worth $27,849,960. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2,090,573.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,314,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,462,018,000 after buying an additional 18,313,424 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,764,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,471,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,170,000 after acquiring an additional 393,777 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 29,415.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 221,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,422,000 after purchasing an additional 221,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,325.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 204,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,085,000 after purchasing an additional 189,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $284.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.45 and a 200 day moving average of $350.12. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $230.39 and a 12 month high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

