United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,615 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $18,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delaney Dennis R raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 28,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 18,176 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 187,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,859,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $33,622,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 473 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.20, for a total value of $144,832.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,112.80. The trade was a 6.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jonathan S. Lehberger sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.30, for a total value of $704,869.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,007.90. This represents a 43.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,775 shares of company stock worth $1,447,893 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $298.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $231.27 and a one year high of $322.84. The firm has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 80.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.30.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

