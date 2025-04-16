United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,399 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $462,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,311,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,036,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,800,000 after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $186.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

