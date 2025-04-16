United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,992 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Jacobs Solutions worth $17,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.14.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE J opened at $117.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.23 and a twelve month high of $156.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.01.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.