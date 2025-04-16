Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Update

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the March 15th total of 133,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Ucore Rare Metals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:UURAF opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54. Ucore Rare Metals has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.16.
About Ucore Rare Metals
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ucore Rare Metals
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Tesla Stock Eyes Breakout With Earnings on Deck
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 High-Value Companies With Triple-Digit Upside Potential
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Were More Good Than Bad—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ucore Rare Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ucore Rare Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.