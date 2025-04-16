Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Update

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the March 15th total of 133,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ucore Rare Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UURAF opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54. Ucore Rare Metals has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.16.

About Ucore Rare Metals

Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located in Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.

