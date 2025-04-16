UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Down 76.3% in March

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the March 15th total of 13,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
UCB Stock Performance
Shares of UCBJY stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.10. 79,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,211. UCB has a 52 week low of $62.90 and a 52 week high of $106.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.58 and its 200-day moving average is $94.79.
UCB Company Profile
