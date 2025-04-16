UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Down 76.3% in March

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the March 15th total of 13,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UCB Stock Performance

Shares of UCBJY stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.10. 79,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,211. UCB has a 52 week low of $62.90 and a 52 week high of $106.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.58 and its 200-day moving average is $94.79.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

