UBS Group Upgrades UWM (NYSE:UWMC) to “Neutral”

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $4.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $4.75. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.85% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of UWM in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UWM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. UWM has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $9.74.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $560.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UWM by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in UWM by 886.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,727,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after buying an additional 3,349,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in UWM by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,592,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after buying an additional 76,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UWM by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 41,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter valued at $6,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

